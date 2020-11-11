Angry Indians Boycott Amazon for Selling Underwear and Doormats With Hindu Symbols. Again.

Amazon doesn’t seem to be learning from the blunders it’s made in the past.

In 2017, the e-commerce giant’s Canadian website found itself in the line of fire for selling a doormat depicting the Indian flag. After Sushma Swaraj, India’s then external affairs minister, threatened to rescind the visas of all foreign Amazon employees in India, the listing was taken down.

But then again, in 2019, #BoycottAmazon made a reappearance on social media, with the wrath directed to the U.S. store selling toilet seat covers, rugs and mats with images of Hindu gods.

In a déjà vu, the hashtag has now made yet another comeback for featuring images of Lord Ganesha and Om, and other Hindu symbols—this time around on underwear, swimsuits and once again, doormats.

#BoycottAmazon

Amazon dnt check our tolerance.

U hv been quite oftn hurting our Religious Sentiments deliberatly & at times forcd 2 withdraw ur products bt seems u dnt wanna pay heed.U dare nt hv pics of Prophet or Christ thn y our Lords?

Too scared of Francebeheading, Aren't u? pic.twitter.com/Znzx96PL80 — Sanatan Women (@SanatanWomen) November 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/Babyyyyaddy/status/1326064665047130112

https://twitter.com/TRINATHMISHRA16/status/1326021131267055617

As #BoycottAmazon started trending on Twitter, with users sharing screenshots of the products and calling out the firm for hurting their sentiments, Amazon issued a statement saying those products would be taken down.

“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” the world’s biggest online retailer said in a statement. The company further mentioned that several products on the website are directly controlled by the sellers and not the company.

But many people were still pissed. “We too have religious sentiments. Don’t violate Section 295A. The section says that any person deliberately and maliciously intended to outrage reli­gious feelings can be punished for the term prescribed or extended up to 3 years”, tweeted Gaurav Goel, a leader in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

https://twitter.com/GourabD27746101/status/1326077566097088512

Dropping some important missing things in Amazon headquarters.

Stop demeaning hinduism religion:)#BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/Gy3flGm0go — stairway to your heaven (@shailesh_styh) November 10, 2020

Some, of course, are amused at the Indian propensity for getting easily offended and using a social media hashtag to make sure the world knows how offended they are.

Jeff Bezos watching Ramesh from Raipur tweeting #BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/hXVh2ZYb8y — Sanjay Nair (@dudeitsmesanjay) November 10, 2020

#BoycottAmazon This is really Famous banne ki Ninja Technique, bcos They are the same People who burst Firecrackers with Laxmi Mata photo on ( #LaxmiBomb ) it and let the trash Left on the Road after they get orgasm by burning cracker ( Joke ) so where is Hinduism there ? pic.twitter.com/aioQRVlYsT — SUMEET KUMAR J G (@sumeetkumar2524) November 10, 2020

Just in October, an Indian jewellery brand was forced to withdraw an advertisement after facing vicious trolling. Tanishq, the company, pulled the ad that showed a baby shower for a pregnant Hindu woman by her Muslim in-laws. The hate campaign resulted in #BoycottTanishq trending.

In March 2019, consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever drew social media ire for “defaming Hinduism” for a commercial around Kumbh Mela. The result? You guessed it right: #BoycottHindustanUnilever started trending. In 2015, Hindu right-wing supporters attacked homegrown e-commerce firm Snapdeal after its then brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan called out the growing religious intolerance in the country. #BoycottSnapdeal was born out of this.

But calls for boycotting Amazon or its products have not been limited to just India in the recent past. In the U.K., campaign group Ethical Consumer recently urged shoppers to avoid Prime Day over Amazon’s social and environmental failings. In the U.S., the calls for a boycott last month were over fears that the surge in packages could affect the U.S. Postal Service’s capacity to handle mail-in ballots.

