Boys Noize Announces First Album in 5 Years Alongside Global Tour

Boys Noize has announced his first solo album in 5 years, 7LLVSION. Alongside the new project, the groundbreaking electronic artist has also announced a global tour.

“Many have said Boys Noize is on a ‘generational run,’ but this is inaccurate,” reads a press release about the new album. “Yes, there was a world tour with Nine Inch Nails last year, Boys Noize’s co-production of the TRON: Ares soundtrack, and the top-billed, critically acclaimed Coachella debut of the artists’ collaborative project Nine Inch Noize before the drop of their self-titled LP.”

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“That was in April,” the press release continues. “Then came a summer of non-stop Boys Noize performances in clubs and festival main stages on multiple continents. What’s next, however, complicates things.”

Boys Noize has dropped a new single, ‘1+1+1’

Now, the German techno mastermind is dropping a new record, heralded by the ZEP-fronted single “1+1+1”.

“The track “1+1+1” drives an intimidating, key-shifting EBM bassline over a hyperactive new wave backbeat,” reads a description of the song. “A sound both positively fresh and decidedly analog, occupying an uncanny valley between raw and processed, past and future. Rather than being the default metronome, four-on-the-floor kicks arrive to signal the transition from mosh pit to dancefloor with electrifying results.”

Check out “1+1+1” below, and scroll down to find all upcoming Boys Noize tour dates.

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BOYS NOIZE ON TOUR

September 26 – San Francisco, USA @ PORTOLA – DOG BLOOD (= Boys Noize + Skrillex)

September 26 – San Francisco, USA @ PORTOLA AFTER PARTY

September 27 – San Diego, USA @ CRSSD FEST

September 27 – San Diego, USA @ CRSSD AFTER DARK

October 02 – Porto, PT @ SWITCH CLUB

October 03 – London, UK @ THE CAUSE – OAZ TAKEOVER

October 09 – Bologna, IT @ ROBOT FESTIVAL

October 10 – Malaga, ES @ BRUNCH ELECTRONIK

October 16 – Paris, FR @ MIA MAO – OAZ TAKEOVER

October 23 – Barcelona, ES @ NITSA – OAZ TAKEOVER

October 24 – Amsterdam, NL @ MELKWEG – OAZ TAKEOVER

October 30 – Alameda, USA @ GOLD BAR HANGAR

November 06 – Phoenix, USA @ OBSIDIAN

November 07 – Mexico City, MX @ ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

November 08 – Orlando, USA @ EDC ORLANDO

November 14 – Miami, USA @ FACTORY TOWN

November 28 – Zhuhai, CN @ VAC FESTIVAL

December 28 – Perth, AU @ RADAR FESTIVAL

December 30 – Hesse, AU @ BEYOND THE VALLEY

January 01 – Sydney, AU @ FIELD DAY

January 01 – Melbourne, AU @ LET THEM EAT CAKE

January 02 – Brisbane, AU @ RADAR FESTIVAL

Photo courtesy of Golf Atlas