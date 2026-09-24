Boys Noize Announces First Album in 5 Years Alongside Global Tour

Boys Noize has announced his first solo album in 5 years, 7LLVSION. Alongside the new project, the groundbreaking electronic artist has also announced a global tour.
“Many have said Boys Noize is on a ‘generational run,’ but this is inaccurate,” reads a press release about the new album. “Yes, there was a world tour with Nine Inch Nails last year, Boys Noize’s co-production of the TRON: Ares soundtrack, and the top-billed, critically acclaimed Coachella debut of the artists’ collaborative project Nine Inch Noize before the drop of their self-titled LP.”
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“That was in April,” the press release continues. “Then came a summer of non-stop Boys Noize performances in clubs and festival main stages on multiple continents. What’s next, however, complicates things.”
Boys Noize has dropped a new single, ‘1+1+1’
Now, the German techno mastermind is dropping a new record, heralded by the ZEP-fronted single “1+1+1”.
“The track “1+1+1” drives an intimidating, key-shifting EBM bassline over a hyperactive new wave backbeat,” reads a description of the song. “A sound both positively fresh and decidedly analog, occupying an uncanny valley between raw and processed, past and future. Rather than being the default metronome, four-on-the-floor kicks arrive to signal the transition from mosh pit to dancefloor with electrifying results.”
Check out “1+1+1” below, and scroll down to find all upcoming Boys Noize tour dates.
BOYS NOIZE ON TOUR
- September 26 – San Francisco, USA @ PORTOLA – DOG BLOOD (= Boys Noize + Skrillex)
- September 26 – San Francisco, USA @ PORTOLA AFTER PARTY
- September 27 – San Diego, USA @ CRSSD FEST
- September 27 – San Diego, USA @ CRSSD AFTER DARK
- October 02 – Porto, PT @ SWITCH CLUB
- October 03 – London, UK @ THE CAUSE – OAZ TAKEOVER
- October 09 – Bologna, IT @ ROBOT FESTIVAL
- October 10 – Malaga, ES @ BRUNCH ELECTRONIK
- October 16 – Paris, FR @ MIA MAO – OAZ TAKEOVER
- October 23 – Barcelona, ES @ NITSA – OAZ TAKEOVER
- October 24 – Amsterdam, NL @ MELKWEG – OAZ TAKEOVER
- October 30 – Alameda, USA @ GOLD BAR HANGAR
- November 06 – Phoenix, USA @ OBSIDIAN
- November 07 – Mexico City, MX @ ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL
- November 08 – Orlando, USA @ EDC ORLANDO
- November 14 – Miami, USA @ FACTORY TOWN
- November 28 – Zhuhai, CN @ VAC FESTIVAL
- December 28 – Perth, AU @ RADAR FESTIVAL
- December 30 – Hesse, AU @ BEYOND THE VALLEY
- January 01 – Sydney, AU @ FIELD DAY
- January 01 – Melbourne, AU @ LET THEM EAT CAKE
- January 02 – Brisbane, AU @ RADAR FESTIVAL
Photo courtesy of Golf Atlas