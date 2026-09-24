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Boys Noize Announces First Album in 5 Years Alongside Global Tour

Iconic German electronic artist Boys Noize has announced a new album, ‘7LLVSION’, as well as a run of world tour concert dates.

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Boys Noize has announced his first solo album in 5 years, 7LLVSION. Alongside the new project, the groundbreaking electronic artist has also announced a global tour.

“Many have said Boys Noize is on a ‘generational run,’ but this is inaccurate,” reads a press release about the new album. “Yes, there was a world tour with Nine Inch Nails last year, Boys Noize’s co-production of the TRON: Ares soundtrack, and the top-billed, critically acclaimed Coachella debut of the artists’ collaborative project Nine Inch Noize before the drop of their self-titled LP.”

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“That was in April,” the press release continues. “Then came a summer of non-stop Boys Noize performances in clubs and festival main stages on multiple continents. What’s next, however, complicates things.”

Boys Noize has dropped a new single, ‘1+1+1’

Now, the German techno mastermind is dropping a new record, heralded by the ZEP-fronted single “1+1+1”.

“The track “1+1+1” drives an intimidating, key-shifting EBM bassline over a hyperactive new wave backbeat,” reads a description of the song. “A sound both positively fresh and decidedly analog, occupying an uncanny valley between raw and processed, past and future. Rather than being the default metronome, four-on-the-floor kicks arrive to signal the transition from mosh pit to dancefloor with electrifying results.”

Check out “1+1+1” below, and scroll down to find all upcoming Boys Noize tour dates.

BOYS NOIZE ON TOUR

  • September 26 – San Francisco, USA @ PORTOLA – DOG BLOOD (= Boys Noize + Skrillex)
  • September 26 – San Francisco, USA @ PORTOLA AFTER PARTY
  • September 27 – San Diego, USA @ CRSSD FEST
  • September 27 – San Diego, USA @ CRSSD AFTER DARK
  • October 02 – Porto, PT @ SWITCH CLUB
  • October 03 – London, UK @ THE CAUSE – OAZ TAKEOVER
  • October 09 – Bologna, IT @ ROBOT FESTIVAL
  • October 10 – Malaga, ES @ BRUNCH ELECTRONIK
  • October 16 – Paris, FR @ MIA MAO – OAZ TAKEOVER
  • October 23 – Barcelona, ES @ NITSA – OAZ TAKEOVER
  • October 24 – Amsterdam, NL @ MELKWEG – OAZ TAKEOVER
  • October 30 – Alameda, USA @ GOLD BAR HANGAR
  • November 06 – Phoenix, USA @ OBSIDIAN
  • November 07 – Mexico City, MX @ ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL
  • November 08 – Orlando, USA @ EDC ORLANDO
  • November 14 – Miami, USA @ FACTORY TOWN
  • November 28 – Zhuhai, CN @ VAC FESTIVAL
  • December 28 – Perth, AU @ RADAR FESTIVAL
  • December 30 – Hesse, AU @ BEYOND THE VALLEY
  • January 01 – Sydney, AU @ FIELD DAY
  • January 01 – Melbourne, AU @ LET THEM EAT CAKE
  • January 02 – Brisbane, AU @ RADAR FESTIVAL

Photo courtesy of Golf Atlas

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