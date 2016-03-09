Boys Noize Drops Remix of Afrika Bambaataa’s “Planet Rock”

Berlin DJ and producer Boys Noize has announced a new remix of the pioneering electro hip-hop anthem “Planet Rock”. The original was released in 1982 by Afrika Bambaataa & the Soulsonic Force, combining a big 808 drum sound with Kraftwerk references, and had a huge impact on both early hip-hop and dance music.

The Boys Noize version will be released on 12″ vinyl for Record Store Day (April 16) on Big Beat/Atlantic/Boysnoize Records, and is a companion to the forthcoming documentary 808: The Movie. The EP will also include the original, an instrumental mix, and a new version by Lunice.

Videos by VICE

Listen to the remix below.

Benjamin Boles is on Twitter.

