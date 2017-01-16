Five Dead and 15 Injured After a Shooting at a BPM Festival Closing Party

[Update: January 17, 10:30AM EST] The names of all five victims killed at the BPM festival in Mexico in the early hours of Monday morning have now been released.

Five people were killed and 15 injured after shots were fired through an open window at a closing party of the BPM Festival in the Mexican resort of Playa Del Carmen on Monday. The shooting occurred around 3:30 AM at the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting one of the closing parties for the festival.



Among the dead were Kirk Wilson from Canada who was a safety supervisor for the festival, and Italian Daniel Pessina who was a staff worker for BPM. Two Mexicans who also worked for the festival, Rafael Antonio Penaloza and Geovanni Francisco Ruiz Murillo, died. CNN reported that the fifth victim was Alejandra Margarita Villanueva Ibarra, an American.

Quintana Roo state attorney Miguel Angel Pech Cen told reporters on Monday that police had detained three individuals in connection with the incident. Authorities are now waiting for the club’s security videos before sharing any further details. At the press conference, Pech Cen also said the shooting was probably the result of a disagreement between people inside the nightclub and said security guards had come under fire when they tried to contain the dispute.

Scheduled performers for the Elrow Blue Parrot party included Seth Troxler, Paco Osuna, Technasia, Sante, Sidney Charles, De La Swing, and George Privatti.



Videos reportedly taken in the aftermath of the shooting have been posted to social media.

Jackmaster, who played at BPM festival, tweeted early about the shooting to his followers and advised festival guests to stay indoors.

In a since-deleted tweet, BPM announced on its Twitter account that all shows and parties have been shut down as police investigations continue. The BPM Festival, which took place this weekend, celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year.

As word of the shooting spread, many in the DJ world have offered their thoughts and condolences to the victims and the festivalgoers.

THUMP will update this story as more info is released. Additional reporting by Diane Jeantet.