Mourners Leave Flowers and Condolence Messages for Victims of BPM Shooting

Five people died and 15 others were wounded when gunfire broke out on the final night of Mexico’s BPM Festival on Monday. The shooting happened at the Blue Parrot Club in the downtown district of Playa Del Carmen. As the authorities work to find out the motive of the incident, mourners and locals gathered at the closed venue to show their condolences by leaving flowers and messages. Photographer Aleks OI was there to capture some of the moments of grief, less than 24 hours after the tragic event.