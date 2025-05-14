Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Just Got an Apple Maps Tie-in

Talk about a Brad Pitt vehicle. Apple Original Films’ Formula 1 movie, titled simply as F1, is set for a widespread release to theaters on June 27, 2025, but you can check out many of the movie’s locations on Apple Maps, thanks to an update later today.

You don’t have to be in Monaco to see it, either. Just navigate there in Apple Maps to see the movie tie-ins, from the F1 Paddock Club to the Monaco Yacht Club.

f1-related spots on the monaco map in apple maps – credit: apple/formula 1

the tie-ins

Once you navigate yourself to Monaco (hint: it’s a very tiny country on the Mediterranean coast near the French-Italian border), you can check out F1-specific landmarks within the app, “including 3D Monegasque landmarks, such as the Monte Carlo Casino, Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, the Monaco Yacht Club, and F1 Paddock Club in Apple Maps,” says Formula 1’s press department in an announcement.

“Dark mode also gives users an evening view of Monaco in a moonlit glow that activates at dusk.”

The announcement landed early on Wednesday, May 14, with the news that the update would be live in Apple Maps later that day.

“Apple Maps users can also explore a custom guide featuring the world’s most iconic F1 racetracks, including Monaco and other tracks featured in the upcoming film,” reads the Formula 1’s announcement.

“Dubbed ‘the greatest that never was,’ Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s, until an accident on the track nearly ended his career,” read’s the studio’s synopsis of the film.

“Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world.”

Not a bad pitch. Given the thirst out there for more and more Formula 1: Drive to Survive content out there, even among people I was convinced wouldn’t even think about cars if one were bearing down on them in a crosswalk, it was only a matter of time until somebody somewhere stuck Brad Pitt in the cockpit of an F1 car.

In the meantime, you’ll have to be content with viewing the movie locations from afar on Apple Maps. But hell, maybe there will be a lot to see in Monaco’s 0.81 square miles of territory. After all, it’s the most densely populated country in the world.