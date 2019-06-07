Brad Pitt’s Brief Tenure as the Mascot of Heterosexual Rights Has Come to an End

Brad Pitt has turned down the chance to be the official mascot of the heterosexual rights movement.

The actor confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that his representatives filed a complaint with so-called Super Happy Fun America, a group that “advocates on behalf of the straight community,” to remove his photograph from its website. The group is behind the Straight Pride Parade that’s reportedly set to happen in Boston — that noted bastion of heterosexual rights — in late August.

The site previously included pictures of Pitt from the 2005 film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” as well as an image of Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston lassoing him, and copy on the site referred to him as “the face of this important civil rights movement.”

“Due to a scheduling conflict,” reads a press release, “our former mascot is no longer available. Not to worry, we found someone younger, more handsome, and more in tune with heroic masculine virtues.”

While it might seem tempting to laugh off the Straight Pride Parade as an ineffective trolling attempt — the group’s new mascot, after all, is far-right racist provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos — the men behind the group have a history of participating in some sinister causes.

Super Happy Fun America’s vice president, Mark Sahady, is an organizer for Resist Marxism, a group founded by a man named Kyle Chapman who’s notorious for physically attacking left-wing activists, according to the Daily Beast. Sahady himself has joked about throwing American communists from helicopters, as Chilean fascist dictator Augusto Pinochet was known to have done.

“We may get to throw anti-American communists from helicopters sooner than we thought,” Sahady wrote in a Facebook post.

Cover: Brad Pitt poses for photographers at the photo call for the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)