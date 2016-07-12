Bradford City Sign Blackpool Goalkeeper Colin Doyle For A Single English Pound

Bradford City have announced the signing Blackpool goalkeeper Colin Doyle, having activated a relegation release clause in his contract to the tune of a single English pound.



In a move which is unlikely to increase supporter confidence in Blackpool’s unpopular ownership, Doyle was handed a contract with a £1 release clause in the event of relegation to League Two last season. The Tangerines duly finished 22nd, dropping down to the fourth tier only five years after gracing the Premier League.

Doyle has now been snapped up by Bradford, having made 35 appearances for Blackpool last term. His transfer is bound to be one of the cheapest (and most comical) of the summer, and represents great business for the West Yorkshire club.

Meanwhile, Blackpool’s relegation recruitment drive has become that much more difficult. Not only will they have to seek out a new keeper at the lowest possible price, they may also face renewed interest in their best players, many of whom can presumably be bought for the equivalent of four Freddo bars, or a packet of Wrigley’s, or a McDonald’s chicken mayo burger, or a bottle of Asda’s own-brand washing up liquid.

