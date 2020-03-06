Braised Lamb Shanks with Wilted Greens Recipe

Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 35 minutes
Total time: 4 hours
Ingredients
1 head garlic
2 lamb shanks
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
3 stalks celery, diced
2 large carrots, peeled and diced
1 large yellow onion, diced
2 tablespoons|35 grams tomato paste
1 cup|240 ml white wine
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
4 cups|1000 ml beef broth
1 tablespoon minced rosemary
6 ounces|165 grams mustard greens, stems thinly sliced, leaves roughly chopped
6 ounces|165 grams swiss chard, stems thinly sliced, leaves roughly chopped
6 ounces|165 grams Tuscan kale, stems thinly sliced, leaves roughly chopped
1 tablespoon cornstarch
Directions
- Heat the oven to 400°F. Wrap the garlic in foil and roast in the oven for 45 minutes, or until soft and caramelized. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then squeeze the cloves out and reserve.
- Season the lamb shanks with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the shanks, turning as needed, until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer the shanks to a plate and set aside.
- Add the celery, carrots, and onion and cook until soft, about 6 minutes. Add the reserved roasted garlic and the tomato paste and cook until the tomato paste starts to darken, about 2 minutes. Pour in the white wine and sherry vinegar and cook until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Return the shanks to the pan along with the beef broth and rosemary. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, covered, for 2 ½ to 3 hours, or until the lamb shanks are tender.
- Remove the lamb shanks from the saucepan and keep warm. Increase the heat to medium-high and boil for 8 to 9 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the mustard greens, swiss chard, and kale to the saucepan and cook until wilted, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then strain the liquid from the greens. Keep the greens warm and transfer the liquid to a small saucepan.
- In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon of the reserved greens liquid with the cornstarch. Whisk the slurry into the saucepan with the greens and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until thickened slightly.
- To serve, transfer the greens to a serving platter. Top with the lamb shanks and drizzle with the sauce.
