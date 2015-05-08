Braised Lamb Shoulder with Sushi Rice, Japanese Curry, and Pickled Green Papaya Recipe

Servings: 4

Ingredients

for the pickled papaya:



1 green papaya, peeled and shredded

2 bunches cilantro

3 cups rice vinegar

3 cups water

¼ cup kosher salt

¼ cup granulated sugar

for the braised lamb shoulder:

2 Thai chilies

1 shallot, julienned

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon ginger

1 tablespoon black peppercorn

1 lamb shoulder, fat removed

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 whole heads fennel, roughly chopped

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 quart red wine

3 quarts veal stock

1/2 cup Japanese curry

4 cups Koshihiikari rice

Directions

1. Place shredded papaya and cilantro in a sterilized glass container and pour vinegar mixture over. Cover and let sit at least 24 hours at room temperature.

2. Preheat oven to 350° F/176° C. In a large pot, combine chilies, shallot, garlic, ginger, peppercorns, vinegar, sugar, water, and salt and bring to boil.

3. In large sauté pan, sear lamb on all sides. Once golden brown, remove lamb and place in braising pan. Return sauté pan to stove top and roast carrot, fennel, and onion.

4. Once lightly caramelized, add to braising pan. Add wine, stock, and curry. Cover and cook until tender. Roughly 3-3 1/2 hours.

5. Once cooked, remove lamb from liquid. Carefully break apart the shoulder taking care to remove all fat from the meat.

6. Cook rice in rice cooker according to manufacturer instructions.

7. In a blender, puree all remaining liquid until smooth. It should have the consistency of gravy once finished. If still too liquid, return to the stove and reduce over low heat until desired consistency. Season with salt to taste.

8. To serve: Place rice in bowls. Add braised lamb and cover with sauce. Garnish with pickled papaya and cilantro. Serve with 3 lime wedges on the side.

From Chef’s Night Out: Saint Martha