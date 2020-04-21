These Geniuses Got Fined $5K for Having a Pandemic Pizza Party in a Car

We’re living in a strange new world, and that means engaging in activities that wouldn’t be uncommon at a children’s birthday party are now illegal.

Thus, six Brampton, Ontario men were fined $880 each for violating physical distancing rules when cops busted them having a pizza party in a parked car. That’s more than $5,200 for eating pizza. Police have yet to reveal who made the pizza, or if it contained pineapple, which would go a long way in knowing whether it was worth five grand.

According to Peel police, on April 17 a member of the public complained that they suspected the group of men may have been driving under the influence of cannabis. That didn’t turn out to be true. But when cops showed up, they found six men from different households eating pizza together, a violation of Ontario’s emergency management and civil protection act, which forbids gatherings larger than five people.

“None of them lived together,” said Peel police spokesman Const. Kyle Villers.

The incident is just the latest example of Ontarians being ticketed for violating physical distancing measures as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of last week, Toronto had issued around 300 tickets and warnings for things like using the chin-up at a park or sitting down on a bench. The city also opened up an online snitch line, so we can probably expect more people to be fined for things that were once considered benign.

