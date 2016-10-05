Brampton Rapper Mic Outlaw Turns Up in a LaserQuest in His “Bathing Ape” Video

Rap and gaming have a lot in common. Competition, exaggerated personas, special techniques… One could say that skill in one could translate to skill in the other. Brampton’s Mic Outlaw knows this, and he’s trying to take out the rest of his competitors in both fields with his new video “Bathing Ape.” For a song that’s ostensibly about clothing, there’s lots of laser guns and arcade machines, as well as actual ape masks. That combined with the blacklit settings and Mic’s typical ferocity on the, erm, mic, makes this video feel like a particularly tense game of ​Halo​ or​ ​whatever the upcoming ​Call of Duty ​is called, the one in space.

“From studying and watching Toronto’s music scene I’ve been motivated to separate myself from trends and trendy video concepts and make myself unique,” says Mic Outlaw. “I feel that every artist that has come out of Brampton so far has brought their own recipe to the table. I plan on showing throughout 2016-2017 how versatile I can be throughout music and video concepts. The definition of Mic Outlaw is “Expect the unexpected.” Watch the “Bathing Ape” video below.

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer and casual laser tag player.