Brand New Just Reunited With a Secret Show Featuring New Music

Seven years after disbanding, Brand New reportedly held a reunion performance over the weekend. NME reports that the New Jersey screamo band held a secret show at the Inglewood Lounge in Nashville on Sunday night, and even debuted some new music during the set.

According to the outlet, chatter about the show emerged online after rumors and images surfaced on social media. “Brand New playing secret show in 2024 was not on my bingo card,” one person wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), while someone else added, “We all must allow ourselves a certain level of hypocrisy, and mine is that I am currently very unwell about this supposed Brand New secret show.”

Brand New was certainly an undeniable force in the rise of the emo scene in the early 2000s, garnering much acclaim for their sophomore album Deja Entendu (2003) and its follow-up,

The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me (2006). In 2017, frontman Jesse Lacey faced allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor, effectively ending the band.

Fast forward to now, it’s said that, in the past, Lacey has performed “a private family and friends solo show around Christmas,” but that “this year it was today with the whole band and they played new music.” At this time, none of the members of Brand New appear to have commented on the reports.