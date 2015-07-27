Brandon Marshall is Concerned About All the Weed in Jamaica

How do you guys feel about marijuana?

— Machine Marshall (@BMarshall) July 26, 2015

Brandon Marshall was in Jamaica for his sister’s wedding this weekend and he was a little concerned about all the pot smoking going on. In a series of tweets on Saturday, the new Jets receiver aired his concerns to the public, and also filled in the NFL. It’s always smart to be proactive and nip these things in the bud.

What ull doing? I’m in Jamaica at my sisters wedding and It smells like Denver over here!!! I better not fell my drug test.

— Machine Marshall (@BMarshall) July 26, 2015

Dear @NFL there’s smoke everywhere in Jamaica. I’m a occasional drinker (wine) red to be exact, but I do not smoke. Please help!!!

— Machine Marshall (@BMarshall) July 26, 2015

The NFL tests for pot once a year, during the offseason, usually beginning in the spring—this year the start date was, naturally, April 20th—and ending just before the preseason schedule starts. So, perhaps Marshall is legitimately worried that Jamaica smells like Denver. He also says he doesn’t smoke, so maybe he’s just tweaking the NFL’s silly drug testing policy and procedures. Otherwise, alerting the NFL in public like that is not the greatest idea, even if he couldn’t actually get suspended for a first time offense.

It’s also possible he’s razzing his new teammate Sheldon Richardson, who got himself suspended four games earlier this month for testing positive. The most likely explanation for the tweets, however, is also the most obvious: Brandon Marshall was stoned (contact high!) and doesn’t remember any of it.

