Brandon McCarthy Will Finish Career with 69 Wins and a 4.20 ERA

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves quietly acknowledged that pitcher Brandon McCarthy was being shut down for the rest season. McCarthy has been out injured with tendinitis of the knee since June, and has been trying to work his way back to the big leagues, but Braves manager Brian Snitker said there just wasn’t enough time to get him in shape, so he’s done for the year.

In August, he announced that he would retire, saying that if he planned on playing another season he would have opted for surgery on his knee, rather than rehab. At 35-years-old, and 13 years in the big leagues, it seems like he felt it was time to bid his adieu.



So this means his stats as of June 15, his last appearance, are his stats for eternity. How would the man who had a legendary Twitter presence finish up?

Wow, I knew that @BMcCarthy32 was the most Twitter baseball player of all time, but retiring with 69 wins and a 4.20 ERA seems a bit on the nose. — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) September 12, 2018

Congratulations, Brandon. It’s been an extremely, very… nice career.