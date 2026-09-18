Brandon Sanderson Explains Why He’s Not Working on a Skyward Tabletop RPG

Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere universe of stories is already unfolding on tabletops thanks to the Cosmere TTRPG, but fans of the Skyward Cytoverse havent had the same treatment quite yet.

Sanderson Would Love to Create a Skyward TTRPG Someday

Screenshot: Brotherwise Games

Brandon Sanderson fans have no shortage of books to read if they want to get lost in the fantasy author’s many worlds, but there is also a desire to continuing exploring those worlds outside of the novels.

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Tabletop gaming fans have had a chance to officially step into the Cosmere with the Stormlight RPG Handbook and World Guide and the TTRPG system is scheduled to expand with a Mistborn book later this year.

Although the current Sanderson-inspired TTRPG system focuses on all things Cosmere, that isn’t the author’s only established universe. Sanderson has also created a popular YA Cytoverse and fans of those books and comics may also have a desire to take the lore to the tabletop.

IGN recently had a chance to interview Brandon Sanderson and asked the author if he’s considering making tabletop adaptations of Skyward and the expanded Cytoverse:

“I would love to! We’ve talked about it. However, I also want to be aware of asking my fans for too much. There are a lot of great books out there, and a lot of great games. I don’t want or need it to be all Brandon Sanderson all the time. We try to be very deliberate and careful about these kinds of collaborations, to only be doing what will feel the most exciting to my fans.”

For now, it sounds like Sanderson doesn’t want to saturate the TTRPG market with too many systems and books inspired by his own worlds. By focusing on just the Cosmere for now, he’s able to put out content inspired by his most popular works and build up a fanbase for the relevatively new system.

That said, it will be very interesting to see if plans change in the future the Cytoverse continues to grow in popular due to upcoming Skyward projects like a television series adaptation.

For those who haven’t checked out the existing Cosmere TTRPG yet, it’s an interesting system that is worth taking for a spin. Demiplane users can find a free Stormlight Starter Rules collection to test out the system and see how things work.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Brandon Sanderson and TTRPG news and updates.

The Stormlight RPG Handbook and World Guide are both available now. The free Stormlight Starter Rules are available now through Demiplane.