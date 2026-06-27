Brandon Sanderson Fans Can Start Playing the Cosmere RPG For Free Right Now

The Cosmere RPG system offers fans of Brandon Sanderson’s worldbuilding the chance to dive into the world of Stormlight Archives or Mistborn and begin writing their own chapters in the Cosmere story.

How tO Access The Cosmere RPG Free Starter Rules

Screenshot: Brotherwise Games

Brandon Sanderson’s novels are full of engrossing world-building and compelling characters. The books seem like a perfect property to expand into the realm of film, TV, and video game adaptations and there are already some exciting projects in the work on those fronts. The expansive world of the Cosmere is also a great setting for a tabletop RPG campaign, as well.

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With that in mind, Brotherwise Games collaborated with Brandon Sanderson to develop a system that could support games across the various Cosmere settings and magic systems.

The Cosmere RPG is a “living” RPG that will grow as Brandon Sanderson writes new novels and expands his universe. This original system is designed to tell standalone stories in the Stormlight or Mistborn Settings — or sweeping Worldhopper campaigns that move between different worlds and realms.

There are already a handful of books available, mostly focused on the Stormlight Archives setting and power sets. Players who want to test the system out before investing in the Stormlight Handbook and the Stormlight World Guide can learn the system and toy around with some pre-generated characters thanks to the free Stormlight Starter rules.

The free Stormlight Starter Rules are available now via Demiplane. There is no cost associated with the rules, but gamers will need to make an account (or link their Roll20 account) if they don’t have one already.

The free rules set is designed to give players the resources they need to play through a simple starter adventure.

“This rulebook gives you a brief introduction to the rules of the Cosmere RPG—enough to play through the adventure in this box, Bridge Nine, as well as a few sessions beyond. To continue your adventures, you can seek out the other Stormlight books in the Cosmere RPG.”

The Starter Rules includes chapters on character statistics, adventuring, combat, conversations, endeavors, items, and gamemastering. The rules could be read by any players, but it might make sense to have the game master read them and then teach the rest of the players what they’ve learned.

That should be everything RPG fans need to know to get started with The Cosmere RPG and check out the free rules. Be sure to check back soon for more news on The Cosmere RPG, Dungeons and Dragons, and lots of other TTRPG updates.

The Stormlight RPG Handbook and World Guide are both available now. The free Stormlight Starter Rules are available now through Demiplane.