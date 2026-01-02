Brandon Sanderson Is Close to Adapting Mistborn Into a Video Game

Fans of the popular Fantasy book series Mistborn may be able to look forward to experiencing the world in a much more interactive format in the future. Author Brandon Sanderson may just be looking to develop the series into a video game or video game series, as he is in discussions with various Triple-A studios to talk about bringing his characters and setting to life.

Is Mistborn Going to Be a Video Game? Here’s What We Know

Brandon Sanderson, author of the Mistborn book series, creates a recap at the end of each year. This lets his fans know the work he’s covered over the year, as well as what he plans to dive into next. In the most recent addition of the recap, ‘State of the Sanderson’ for 2025, Brandon revealed that he has been in discussion with AAA video game studios about the possibility of bringing Mistborn to the screens of gamers around the world.

Videos by VICE

Here’s what Swanson had to say on the matter, as stated in his 2025 recap:

“I’ve started to get some real interest on the video game front, and I feel I’m finally getting established enough that we can make a Mistborn game happen.” “To that end, I’ve started talking to some AAA developers. This is at Step One only, but it’s an encouraging one. These rights were tied up with the film rights for the last… oh, six~seven years, so I didn’t get to test the market on them until recently.“

There has been one other attempt at creating a Mistborn video game prior to this, but it ultimately failed. Back in 2012, a project under the title Mistborn: Birthright was announced as in the works under Little Orbit. Unfortunately, though, this project would eventually be cancelled.

For fans of Brandon Sanderson’s works, a video game entry could be an absolute game-changer. Introducing gamers to the universe of Scadrial, where his Mistborn story is set, would surely benefit the franchise. After all, if the gameplay and narrative end up being good, it is very likely that fans will start looking for more content, and those unfamiliar with the books may give them a try.

Is This Only the First Mistborn Video Game Project?

As for whether the project will gain some traction this time, there is a real shot for things to work. This mostly boils down to the fact that until now, the rights to creating a video game adaptation have been tied up with the film rights for the book series. However, it certainly seems that Brandon is taking the idea very seriously, as he has even put out an offer for any studios that may have an interest in the idea to make contact.

“I’m trying to do things differently this time in an effort to retain control of my video game rights. I already have interest from some major players in the Video Game industry (who I like a lot). So if you are a decision maker at a AAA studio, or a major independent, and you’ve always wanted to make a Mistborn or Stormlight game… well, you would want to contact my reps now.“

It appears that there are no firm details for the likes of a Mistborn video game project just yet. However, the fact that Sanderson is speaking so openly about the idea does seem to bode well for fans of the franchise. Until any major developments are revealed, fans will just have to sit tight and hope the right studio comes along.