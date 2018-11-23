MMA Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera Is Ready For a Comeback

Filipino-American mixed martial arts star Brandon “The Truth” Vera feels quite strongly about competing in front of his Filipino countrymen. Since coming to Asian martial arts promotion ONE Championship back in 2014, all of Vera’s bouts have taken place in Manila and he’s won all of them, including a ONE Heavyweight World Championship win and a title defense. Now, following a near-two year absence due to outside commitments, Vera is back, and once again, he’ll be defending his world championship in Manila.



In the main event of ONE: CONQUEST OF CHAMPIONS, Vera puts the heavyweight crown on the line against Italian knockout machine Mauro “The Hammer” Cerilli. And Vera won’t accept nothing less than keeping his title.



“I’ve been gone for a while, and that’s where the nerves are coming from, but like I said before, I would much rather die than lose in front of the Philippines,” he said at a press conference with Filipino fans in attendance, who burst out in cheers. “There’s just no way that I can let that happen.”

Vera’s two-year absence from competition has been one of the biggest backstories heading into the heavyweight title bout. The 41-year old dispelled any such concerns by assuring everyone within earshot that he was just as hungry and just as motivated as ever.



“I’m just as committed, I’m giving it even more, I just want it more now,” he expressed. As for the supposed ring rust, Vera just isn’t a believer. “Human beings don’t get rusty. I mean, I’m not made of metal.

“Besides, if there was any rust in me, the moment that Cerilli hits me, it’s gone. I promise,” he added.

Vera spent the better part of the last two years shooting a Philippine action movie BuyBust, which has gone on to become a global blockbuster. In the movie, Vera plays a Manila drug squad member who gets involved in a botched “buy bust”. The hard-hitting striker maintains that because of the stunts, he needed to continuously train and stay in shape and believes that he’s as ready for his return as ever.

“I’ve been away for a while, almost two years, but don’t think for a second that I haven’t been training and keeping sharp,” he promised. “I’m stronger, faster, smarter, and better now than ever before. My team has made sure that I will be at my best by the time I step back into the ONE Cage.”