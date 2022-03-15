These Brands Are Donating Profits to Help Ukrainians

Feeling helpless watching the news? It’s hard not to. But as we’ve seen harrowing images of Russia invading Ukraine in our feeds and on our screens, we should remember that even from our WFH rats’ nests, we can make a difference. Some foreign fighters are taking up arms, which, by the way, you should not do if you don’t have previous military experience. There are better ways of helping Ukrainians than just doomscrolling on Twitter, however, whether via fundraisers, donations, protests, or political initiatives. Some artists are selling their work specifically to raise funds, and even blacksmiths and the crypto community are contributing their efforts.

Some brands are also donating the profits from their sales (or particular items) to organizations that support causes relating to Ukraine. Here are a few that stand out.

Tombolo Company’s Ukraine Cabana Shirt

Tombolo Company, which makes some of our favorite leisurewear and all-gender vacationwear sets, has designed a Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund Cabana Shirt, and the brand is donating 100% of sales of this preorder shirt to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. The preorder window closes by the end of March and the shirt, which is designed in the color of Ukraine’s flag, will ship between June 15 and July 31.

“All donations to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled,” explains the brand. “Your donation will provide the following and more: Shelter, food, and clean water for refugees, Health and psychosocial support, Access to education and economic assistance… It is one of the most reliable and trustworthy charities in the world with a four-star rating and nearly perfect score from Charity Navigator assessing their stability, efficiency and commitment to transparency. When we say that we will donate 100% of sales of this shirt, we mean 100%.”

Michael Sard, the co-founder of Tombolo, told VICE: “This is our first attempt at what could be a novel way for us to raise funds for worthy causes: a made-to-order preorder where we donate 100% of sales. It feels like a promising way for us to get funds to the cause ASAP, even if the shirt needs to first get manufactured and will take a little while. For people who were already inclined to chip in to immediately support Ukrainian refugees, it’s a way for us to essentially ‘match’ their donation by thanking them with a free shirt. We’re covering all costs so every dollar will go to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.” You can pre-order the shirt below.

The Celsius54 Candle Co.’s Ukraine Twist Candle

The Celsius54 Candle Co. has released the Ukraine Twist Candle, which has that modern, squiggly candle shape in the colors of Ukraine’s flag. Most importantly, the brand is donating $25 for every Ukraine Twist candle sold to Sunflower of Peace.

Founded in 2014, the Boston, MA-based, 501c3 registered charity Sunflower of Peace is a non-profit organization with a mission to “mobilize support and aid for Ukrainian orphans, internally displaced persons, and those most affected by the current situation by providing medical assistance and other necessities.” The organization’s mission is to supply medical and humanitarian aid in the areas of Ukraine most affected by the current war, specifically through “acquiring and distributing first-aid backpacks, medicine, medical instruments, and other items that are saving hundreds of lives.” You can order the candle below.

SACHEU Beauty’s Gua Sha Serum

SACHEU Beauty is an Asian-founded beauty brand that makes cleansing balms, moisturizers, silky sleep accessories, and beauty tools that all have clean, high-quality, and decidedly un-scary ingredient lists. The brand is transparent about the charities it supports, and with the relaunch of its popular SLICK SKIN serum—complete with futuristic chrome packaging—the brand is donating 15% of all sales to The Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights to support women, girls, and gender non-conforming people in Ukraine.

If you can’t do everything, you can still do something—even if it’s buying a serum or a cabana shirt. Here’s to peace.

