You can’t talk about 90s Black sitcoms without mentioning Brandy and her show Moesha. Along with her burgeoning R&B career, she was a massive star on television for UPN. Moreover, her gravity allowed her to bring in other superstars like Usher, Kobe Bryant, Lil’ Kim, Master P, Jamie Foxx, and so much more. Eventually, her TV run ended abruptly, with the network opting not to renew the show despite having numerous plot threads being unresolved.

Talks for a reboot have lasted for years now. The “Always on My Mind” crooner argued in 2017 that a reboot was necessary to at least end the show properly. Then, in 2020, she teased another shot at the show given its success on Netflix. “I am in talks right now with the right people for that to happen,” Brandy Norwood told Entertainment Tonight. “It just makes sense. I mean, I wanted to see what Moesha was up to… We need to see a Black family. I think that’s crucial right now, and it was crucial then.”

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Now, over 30 years since its pilot, Norwood is softly pitching the idea of a Moesha comeback once again. In a conversation with Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show, she looked back at another 90s classic as proof a reboot would work.

Brandy Tries to drum up Interest in her classic sitcom Moesha 25 years after its Abrupt Finale

“I know I’ve said this in so many different places and so many different times,” she admitted. “But Moesha can really be something in today’s time, especially since we’ve seen the success of [Netflix’s] A Different World [reboot]. I just really think that she could come back.”

Nowadays, Brandy is performing with fellow 90s R&B legend Monica. They recently wrapped up their massive Boy Is Mine Tour, in reference to their iconic duet in 1998. Now, the pair are slated to run it back in the form of a Las Vegas residency. Together, they’ll do ten shows at Resorts World Las Vegas starting on May 29th, 2027. Then, by July 17th, they’ll finish their performance together.

In the acting department, Brandy Norwood is returning to our screens via the Lifetime original film Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright. There, she’ll star as Fancy Ballantine, a Chicago-based fashion designer balancing the stress of running a boutique while planning her dream wedding to her fiancé. The film will also star her daughter Sy’Rai Smith.

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