The Best Do-It-All Beard Trimmer Is on a Big, Ol’ Sale for Black Friday

For half my life, I’ve let the fur on my face grow freely. It’s been so long since I’ve seen skin on the bottom half of it, I don’t even know what it looks like under there nowadays. So you can imagine that with 15 years of beard trimming experience, I’ve used a lot of trimmers. I loved it so much I wrote about it before in this review.

I’ve been perfectly happy with this Braun Series 9 All-in-One Trimmer for the past year and change that I’ve been using it daily, and of all the Wahls, Remingtons, Philips Norelcos, Andises (Andisi?), and previous Brauns I’ve owned, it’s one of the best.

One of the most important virtues of the Series 9 is that it doesn’t bite or scratch. Yes, we’re still talking about a shaver, not a cat. A lot of electric trimmers I’ve used either pull hairs or have rough-edged plastic shaving guides that chew up my face like a $2 hot dog.

The Series 9 doesn’t. And that means you can feel comfortable using it to trim, well, anything. Beyond just being a beard trimmer, it can be used for body hair trimming without fear. There’s also an ear-and-nose trimmer that works well.

With the larger of the two shaver guide attachments, it can trim beards (or anything) up to 20mm in length. That’s far more than designer stubble and firmly into woodsman beard territory.

With my older Braun Series 3, the numbers on the length adjustment wheel wore off after a few years. I’ve only been using the Series 9 for a little over a year, so we’ll see how it holds up in the long term, but so far so good. I’ve seen zero wear on it after using it every day.

Because I do a bit of shaping on my beard, it was the narrow detail trimming head (the top of the three silver heads in the photo above) that pushed me over the edge to buy this. In the past, I’d needed a whole, separate detail trimmer.

That the Series 9 can replace three previous trimmers—beard trimmer, nose trimmer, detail trimmer—saves space and the hassle of having to keep up with charging the battery on a bunch of devices. Throw in a solid, hard-shell organizing case to hold it all and I’m smitten.

If there was a negative, it was that buying Braun’s top-of-the-line trimmer wasn’t cheap. You’d ordinarily have to break out a C-note and then a few more bills. Still, it was worth it. And it’s especially worth it now that it’s $35 off, a 27% discount.

