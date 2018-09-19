‘Online Dating’ Reality Show Doctor Accused of Drugging and Raping Women

Four years ago, Dr. Grant William Robicheaux appeared on Bravo’s reality show Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, which was centered around him and another man “looking for love online” by dating different women. Now, the orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, are under investigation for allegedly drugging and raping two women at Robicheaux’s Orange County home.



According to Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, the couple used their “good looks and charm” to disarm their alleged victims.



“We’ve all heard of a wolf dressed up in sheep’s clothing, but a wolf can wear scrubs or doctors’ clothing, or a wolf can be a beautiful woman,” Rackauckas said during a press conference.



The first alleged victim claims that she met Robicheaux, 38, and Riley, 31, on April 10, 2016 at a restaurant and was later invited to a pool party in Newport Beach. After the party, she was escorted to the surgeon’s home while intoxicated, where the couple allegedly gave her multiple drugs and sexually assaulted her while she was incapable of resisting. The following day, she went to the police and tested positive for multiple controlled substances.



The second victim says she met the couple at a Newport Beach bar on October 2, 2016. She drank, became unconscious, and was then taken to Robicheaux’s home, where she claims she was sexually assaulted. She awoke the next day, screaming for help until a neighbor alerted the police, who began the investigation.



In addition to these two cases, authorities believe Robicheaux and Riley may have assaulted “many” women that they met at bars, parties, and major events like Burning Man in northwest Nevada. Prosecutors have found “thousands” of videos on Robicheaux’s phone that are now being examined in which “women in the videos appear to be highly intoxicated beyond the ability to consent or resist,” Rackauckas said.



As reported by The New York Times, there were large amounts of illegal drugs found in Robicheaux’s residence in January 2018. Robicheaux is also accused of possessing two illegal, unregistered assault rifles, four other firearms, and several large-capacity magazines.



Both Robicheaux and Riley are facing felony charges of rape by use of drugs, oral sex using a controlled substance, assault with intent to commit a sexual offense, and possession of controlled substances.