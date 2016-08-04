Brazil Miss Wide-Open Net Against South Africa

Brazil are playing on their home turf today against South Africa. The last time they played at home in an international tournament of this magnitude—two years ago in the World Cup—they got dusted 7-1 by Germany. In 90 minutes today, they had several incredible chances: Neymar was inches away from at least two goals, but the most incredible chance, and miss, came off the foot of 19-year-old center forward Gabriel Jesus in the 69th minute. It was decidedly not nice.

Luan curled a ball to the far post and it rolled right in front of the South Africa keeper, who was then completely out of the play. There was nothing between Jesus and pay dirt except negotiating the angle. And the woodwork. Oh, my, the woodwork. Jesus punched the ball right into the outside of the post and a sure thing turned into an inexplicable thing.

At least South Africa, who had been playing with 10 men since the 60th minute, didn’t score seven today. Or one, even—the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

[NBCSN]