Brazil to Immediately Arrest Kanye West “If He Sings a Song or Makes Any Kind of Apology for Nazism” at Concert

Kanye West has been on an apology tour, attempting to regain support after spending years hurling brazen and often problematic ideas into the universe. He’s essentially been going around trying to account for the harm he’s done, and so far, it seems to be working. Japan embraced Ye with open arms when he came out for a Travis Scott concert. He performed a medley of his greatest hits (and “Carnival”) to rapturous cheers and applause. Moreover, he even cracked a smile. Maybe, just maybe, the old Kanye is deep down there, somewhere.

However, officials in Brazil aren’t quite buying it. Reportedly, the State Public Prosecutor’s Office in São Paulo will be on standby for the big Kanye West comeback on November 29th. Apparently, “if he sings a song or makes any kind of apology for Nazism,” the officers have the green light to arrest him. Show promoters Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos are also on notice just for throwing the big concert at all. All of this is done with the idea that they can stop Ye from performing his song “Heil Hitler”.

Kanye West Faces Threat of Arrest If He Performs in Brazil

All of this comes on the heels of Kanye’s meeting with prominent Rabbi Yoshiayao Yosef Pinto. There, he wished to make amends with the Jewish community, taking accountability for the harm he caused. “I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability,” Kanye West said. “I was dealing with some various issues, dealing with bipolar also. So it would take the ideas I had and have me take them to the extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me and/or myself.”

Ye explained that the complications with his bipolar disorder can cause him to act erratically. “People aren’t that knowledgeable about the bipolar and the cause or what causes it and the way you act when you have this disease,” Kanye West explains. “So, it’s like if you left the house and you left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage and messed up the living room. Then, when you get back, it’s your responsibility because that’s your job. That’s the way I look at it. It’s like I gotta go clean up the kitchen, I gotta clean up the living room, I gotta clean up the garage.”

Kanye West ended his discussion with the Rabbi by expressing immense gratitude. “This is the beginning and the first steps and the first brick-by-brick to build back the strong walls,” he concluded.