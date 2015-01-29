Brazilian Drum & Bass Is a Thing and Drumagick Have Been at It since ’96

Brazilian drum and bass melds the seemingly incongruous elements of laid-back, hip-shaking samba and frenetic drum & bass with a remarkable ease. Although it had a moment in the spotlight over a decade ago, the sound has stayed maintained a cultural relevance in its homeland thanks to acts like Marky, Patife, and Drumagick, a Sao Paolan pair who have been in the game for over twenty years. Their new tune with Joao Sobral, of which we’ve got the exclusive, sounds like the soundtrack to a car chase in a 1960s South American crime caper. It keeps all the energy of jungle but replaces the moody vibes with good times.

“Our music sounds the way it does is because all of the influences that we received from living in a place like Sao Paulo and a country like Brazil,” the duo explain. “It’s A place where everything is mixed up, races, religions, food, cultures and of course music.Brazilian music has a lot of different and peculiar styles, but there are a few of them that match with half-time tempo to drum and bass. Samba, bossa nova and samba-rock made at exactly half tempo mixed with drum & bass sound awesome together.”

As many international drum & bass scenes are, the Brazilian community is tightly knit. “After the boom of the 2000’s, we all had to learn how to survive working with a music style that already had its popularity peak in our country,” Drumagick explain. “It’s growing at a slow pace now, but we’re still positive that, after many years, we can keep so many people connected by one love, one passion.”

Here’s the inside scoop if you’re looking for more info on the Brazilian scene: “Sao Paulo is the main place for new music and artists in Brazil. It keeps in constant development with new crews, parties, DJs, and producers coming out. Nowadays, we believe the biggest names in the game are Marky, Patife, Andy, and Drumagick. We can count with the contribution of many key names from the new school like Andrezz, Chap, Critical Dub, Duoscience, L-Side, and Rusty promising to be the future biggest names in town.”

The single is out January 29 on Drumagick’s own BMR imprint.

