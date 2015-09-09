Brazilian Soccer Legend Ronaldo Caught Riding a Segway at Burning Man

While some might confuse him with the shinier, newer edition, Cristiano Ronaldo, the regular ol’ Ronaldo with only one name is one of the most lauded Brazilian soccer legends in the history of the world. He’s pretty big deal––And no, that is not a paunch gag.

Soccer fans world-round know that Ronaldo loves a party, so it’s not really much of a surprise that the former athlete chose to throw on a dusty turtleneck, some potentially Robot Heart-branded spectacles, and ride a fucking segway around The Playa at this year’s Burning Man.

What could have promoted the former top player in the world, the one they called “The Phenomenon” by the time he was old enough to walk, to travel halfway around the world to the barren desert, a potentially insect infected breeding ground of techno ghettos, private jet-setters titans, and tequila butt-chugging?

Perhaps Ronaldo is gearing up to start up a Brazilian offshoot of the burn? Or maybe he just figured it was a good place to drop acid without everyone in his country noticing. Either way, this is awesome and we’re officially hanging this photo on our wall of fame.

