Break Out the Eyeliner: My Chemical Romance Reunite With The Used, Confirm New Album at Hollywood Bowl Concert

My Chemical Romance fans have plenty of reason to rejoice. After 16 years, the band confirmed that they’re working on a new album for the entirety of 2027. By the end of the year, they’re hoping to see the fans with a fresh batch of songs for 2028.

“Next year, we want to go make a record, so we’re probably not doing any shows. There’s no secret code to that… But seriously, we want to go do that and then hopefully we’ll see you guys in 2028,” frontman Gerard Way told fans at the Hollywood Bowl.

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This came on the heels of leaks circulating online about a potential album finally coming on the way. Moreover, Way said that the fans were long overdue for a new My Chemical Romance album anyway. After losing close friend Doug McKean, he didn’t want any more time to slip away without working on something new.

“And then stuff happens — life happens — but just know that we’ve kinda always really wanted to make another record, so. We hope that life allows us to do that,” Way said during a September concert. “You guys, honestly, you guys kept us alive so long. You guys deserve another record and we’d love to do that. I don’t know when it’ll be, but it’ll be awesome.”

My Chemical Romance Revealed New Album in The Works and Reunited With an Emo Legend in The Process

Additionally, Way reunited with Bert McCracken and The Used for a couple of different performances at the Hollywood Bowl. The first saw Way join the band on stage for their opening set and performed “Buried Myself Alive” together. Then, later in the evening, The Used frontman came back out to join My Chemical Romance for a take on “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison”.

Bert McCracken and Gerard Way had been estranged for years. For the former, he previously admitted to finding Way’s decision to get sober early in their careers as a personal attack. Nowadays, both of them are happily sober and have spent the past couple of years patching up their old relationship.

“We’ve talked since then, and I’ve ran into him,” McCracken said of the My Chemical Romance singer in an interview with Steve-O. “Super cool, like let’s go get coffee. He’s [an] amazing human being, super talented, creative, he does it all.”

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