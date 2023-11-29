Break-Up Songs To Listen To if You Were The Bad Guy

Ideally, a break-up is as easy as two people sitting down for a coffee, saying their parting words, having a quick weep, hugging and then going their separate ways.

Most of us aren’t that lucky.

There are a million nuanced ways that a break-up can go badly, but one of the less discussed perspectives is that of the person who messed things up.

When you’ve been the “bad guy” in a relationship, you can be left dealing with the guilt, shame and regret of hurting someone. It might take a long time to even admit that you’ve done anything wrong, or treated someone poorly. Or maybe, in situations like cheating, it’s painfully obvious that you’re in the wrong. All in all, it’s an emotionally complex situation to be in – if you’re willing to face up to your actions.

One way to get into the headspace of exploring your own actions is by hearing other people do the same. And where do you find people endlessly divulging their personal sorrows? Music.

So if you’re seeking some solid tunes to get you through your break-up, we’ve put together a selection of break-up songs from the perspective of the person who got it wrong.

Check it out below.

Own the Feels is brought to you by #LoveBetter, a campaign funded by the Ministry for Social Development.

LoveBetter Youthline support channels:

Email: lovebetter@youthline.co.nz

Or rangatahi can text lovebetter to 234

https://check.areyouok.org.nz/

Rachel Barker is a writer / producer at VICE NZ in Aotearoa. You can find her @rachellydiab on IG and Letterboxd and see her film criticism on Youtube.