Breakfast Meatloaf Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

unsalted butter, for greasing

5 large eggs

7 kaiser rolls

¼ cup|60 ml whole milk

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ pounds|725 grams ground beef

8 ounces|120 grams pork breakfast sausage, casings removed

4 ounces|100 grams American cheese, cut into ¼-inch cubes, plus 12 slices

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 small yellow onion, grated

6 strips streaky bacon, halved crosswise

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup Sriracha

Directions

Heat oven to 400°F. Grease a loaf pan with the butter and set aside. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add 3 eggs and cook for 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water until cool enough to handle, then peel. Set aside. Tear one kaiser roll into 1-inch pieces and place in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until find, then transfer ⅔ cup to a large bowl with the milk. Soak for 5 minutes. Place the garlic on your cutting board and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt. Using the blade of your knife, smash the garlic on the board until a paste forms. Transfer to the bowl with the breadcrumbs along with the remaining 2 eggs and 1 tablespoon salt, the ground beef and pork, the cheese cubes, the parmesan, parsley, cayenne, black pepper, and the grated onion. Using your hands, mix thoroughly, then transfer to the prepared loaf pan. Remove 1 ½ cups of the meat mixture off the top and make 3 little holes or nests in the meat. Nestle an egg in each hole and top with the reserved meat mixture. Drape the bacon over the top and bake until the bacon is crisp and a thermometer inserted into the loaf reads 165°F, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Halfway through, remove from the oven and drain out any fat that has accumulated in the pan. Let the meatloaf rest for 15 minutes before slicing. Mix the ketchup and hot sauce in a small bowl and set aside until ready to use. To serve, slice off a good one inch slice of the meatloaf. Heat the oven to broil. Smear the inside of the remaining kaiser rolls with butter. Heat a large saucepan over medium and toast the insides of the kaiser rolls until golden, 3 minutes. Place the bottom buns on a baking sheet and top with a slice of the meatloaf. Top each piece of meat with 2 slices of cheese. Broil until the cheese melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the oven and top each sandwich with the top bun. Serve with the ketchup mixture.

