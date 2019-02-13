Everything We Know About the New ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan made it a point to thank Netflix during his Emmy acceptance speech back in 2013, saying that it “kept [the show] on the air” by giving people a chance to binge episodes between seasons—and now, it looks like the streaming service is here to bring us even more Breaking Bad.

On Wednesday, the Hollywood Reporter announced that Netflix is on board to premiere the upcoming Breaking Bad sequel film even before it hits AMC.

Videos by VICE

Netflix has picked up first-run rights to the as-yet-untitled movie, sources close to the project told the Reporter, meaning it will exclusively debut on the streaming service before eventually airing on AMC. Netflix and AMC haven’t officially confirm the news yet, but the move makes sense given how big an impact Netflix has had on Breaking Bad as a whole.

The film reportedly started shooting in New Mexico last fall, but Gilligan has been pretty tight-lipped about the project even during production. All we know so far is that the film will bring Aaron Paul back as Jesse Pinkman and follow his “quest for freedom” after managing to escape that bloodbath of a series finale. There have also been a bunch of unfounded rumors flying around about Bryan Cranston reprising his role as Walter White, though it seems like that’d be pretty difficult, considering how things turned out for him. We’ll have to wait and see on that one.

As Slashfilm points out, Gilligan once tossed around some ideas about what might have happened to Jesse after the finale, though it’s unclear if any of them actually wound up in the new script. Spoilers ahead, obviously:

“My personal feeling is that he got away,” Gilligan said in an interview back in 2013. “But the most likely thing, as negative as this sounds, is that they’re going to find this kid’s fingerprints all over this lab and they’re going to find him within a day or a week or a month. And he’s still going to be on the hook for the murder of two federal agents. But yeah, even though that’s the most likely outcome, the way I see it is that he got away and got to Alaska, changed his name, and had a new life. You want that for the kid. He deserves it.”

There’s no word yet on when the sequel film might hit Netflix, but since it only started shooting last November, we probably won’t be seeing it any sooner than the end of 2019. In any case, between this, the Deadwood movie, and that new Sopranos prequel on its way, it’s probably only a matter of time before we get a Mad Men movie about Glen’s time in Vietnam or whatever. Get ready, everybody!



Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.