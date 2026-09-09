Breaking Benjamin Frontman Is in a ‘Fallout 4’ Modding Beef, and He Stopped a Concert to Rant About It

Breaking Benjamin frontman Benjamin Burnley is deep in a Fallout 4 modding beef. And he’s pulling the band’s fans into it. The feud has gotten so heated that Burnley even stopped a concert to rant about it.

It all went down at a Breaking Benjamin concert in Holmdel, NJ, on September 6, 2026, according to PC Gamer. At one point during the show, Burnley paused the set for more than four minutes to urge Fallout gamers in the crowd to download his mod. The reason? He wanted to show up a fellow modder who’d bullied him over the quality of his work.

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“There was a modder in the community that was really mean to me and bullying me, saying, ‘Oh, your mod is s**t. You don’t know what you’re f**king doing,’” Burnley said. “So I’m doing this every f**king night, and blowing his f**king downloads out of the water.”

The Breaking Benjamin frontman got a lot of support from the crowd over his ‘Fallout’ rant

About halfway through Burnley’s rant, someone working on the tech crew put the mod’s details up on screens behind him. “Even if you f**kin’ don’t play that game, go and download it. It’s on Nexus Mods,” the singer implored. “Tomorrow I better see all my motherf**kin’ downloads going up.”

Even though he got chants to “play some music,” most of the crowd were enjoying the indignant intermission. Feeding off their energy, Burnley kept going, eventually encouraging them to wait for his new update before they download his Fallout 4 mod.

“When you post a mod, you’re supposed to be able to grow and learn and make it better,” Burnley explained. “And right off the bat, this f**king asshole was s**tting on my mod.”

Burnley uses Nexus Mods for making gaming mods

PC Gamer’s Tyler Wilde noted that Burnley’s mod—dubbed ‘True First Person’—was updated on Sunday. The Nexus Mods description of the mod reads: “Fallout 4’s vanilla first person shows a pair of floating arms. This mod replaces that with a True First Person perspective where your player character’s full body is rendered and visible in first person.”

The description adds: “Look down, and you’ll see your body, legs, clothing, and equipped gear as part of the same character you see in third person. Your perspective also stays in first person during interactions that would normally force the camera out, such as workstations, power armor, etc.”

So if you play Fallout 4, or even if you don’t and you just want to show up the guy who bullied Breaking Benjamin, go download Burnley’s mod.

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