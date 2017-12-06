Breaking News: Justin Timberlake Has Just Invented a New Fruit

Braspberry. Say it with me. Add it to your rolodex. Bust it out when people least expect it. It’s a good word.

On Tuesday, Justin Timberlake posted a video to Instagram in which he gracefully introduced the world to this portmanteau, his voice gleefully sluggish.

Videos by VICE

“Braspberry…” reads the caption of the video, which lasts roughly 20 seconds. In it, Timberlake sits before a box of groceries that seem to include peanut butter and Glutino-brand pretzels along with a bowl of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. “You’ve got the raspberry,” he explains. “You’ve got the blueberry. Is it a coincidence that the blueberry fits in the raspberry perfectly? I think not.” He spoons the blueberry into the orifice at the center of the raspberry.

Wow. Exciting!

A search for “Braspberry” yields nothing but news of Timberlake’s creation, so we can confirm that he’s basically invented the braspberry. Congrats! Representatives for Timberlake did not respond to immediate request for comment from MUNCHIES.