US Capitol Reopens After Shooting Scare

The US Capitol and White House were put on lockdown Monday afternoon after reports of a possible live shooter sent hundreds of police and emergency personnel into the heart of Washington’s government quarter at the height of the district’s spring tourist season.

US Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa told reporters that the lockdown was instituted after officers shot a man in the Capitol Visitors Center at approximately 2:39pm. During routine screening, the man “drew what appeared to be a weapon” and pointed it at officers. Verderosa said that officers shot him, though it was unclear how many fired their weapons. No officers were wounded.

Verderosa did not provide any additional information about the suspect’s weapon, telling reporters that he needs to confirm any additional facts before releasing them.

The suspect was transferred to a hospital and is undergoing surgery, Verderosa said. A 35-45 year old female bystander “also suffered what appeared to be minor injuries,” he said. She has also been transferred to a hospital.

“We believe that this is the act of a single person who has frequented the Capitol grounds before,” Verderosa said.

The police chief was light on details about the suspect, but said that he believes the man was known to Capitol police from previous “interactions” and is awaiting confirmation.

The Capitol is now open to the public and “cleared of hazards,” Verderosa said.

Although Congress is on recess this week, staffers working in the offices were told to “stay in place” by security personnel.

Here’s the email that just went out to Hill staffers. Reports of shots fired in the Capitol Visitors Center. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan)March 28, 2016

Shelter in place order just went over PA systems in the Capitol. A lot of police activity near visitor center. Roads closed. — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert)March 28, 2016

Lockdown at the White House for the Easter Egg Roll. Security has locked the gates. No one being let in or out. — Benny (@bennyjohnson)March 28, 2016

Diane Bilo, a tourist visiting from Ohio, said she was standing outside the Capitol on Monday afternoon with her teenage son when she said police officers began “yelling” at them and other tourists “to run.”

Bilo’s husband Bob was inside the Capitol Visitor’s Center with their two other sons at the time of the shooting. She says he texted her saying he heard a shot fired, followed by several others. He said there enough shots to “empty a clip.”

Washington DC is inundated with tourists at this time of year due to school spring breaks and the city’s famous cherry blossoms.