Breana Geering and Una Farrar Are Changing Skate Culture in Vancouver

Una Farrar and Breana Gearing are carving out the new wave of Vancouver street skateboarding. In this episode we explore what “crew” means for creativity in the city whose diverse and storied skate culture is founded on community. Michelle Pezel, a 25-year skate veteran and founder of the legendary Antisocial Skate Shop, can attest to this: “Community I think plays a huge part in creativity… People don’t really think of it as all being connected but it’s all connected”. It’s Una and Breana’s bond and their creative outlets in film and music which push them past their comfort zones to shred new spots and to discover deeper layers of self acceptance.

Boardly is a video series that spotlights people from all walks of life who share one thing in common: a passion for skateboarding that has shaped who they are in equally different, yet unique ways. In Season 2 of Boardly, Style Notes, we explore what skateboarding means to six emerging voices. More than a sport, skating is a powerful form of self-expression. An identity. An art. Above all else it is raw creativity in its purest form.

