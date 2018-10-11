Brendan Kelly’s “Shitty Margarita” Is an Ode to Shitty Margaritas

A career in music will not pay the bills forever. A wise artist is one who diversifies their talents and branches out into new territories. One of those alternate investments, as Jimmy Buffett can attest to, is the profitable world of margaritas. It looks like The Lawrence Arms’ Brendan Kelly is looking to step on Buffett’s sandal-covered toes and get in on this salt-rimmed, money-making scheme with his new song, “Shitty Margarita,” an ode to sub-par tequila and bad ideas.



“Shitty Margarita,” off of Brendan Kelly and the Wandering Birds’ new record, Keep Walkin’ Pal, celebrates chugging shitty margaritas with friends, on the toilet, or as a pre-fornicatin’ bev. Kelly says the album incorporates a lot of “weird, quasi-punk stuff that was in a lot of B-movies in the early 80s” and has a real Cheech and Chong vibe.

Keep Walkin’ Pal is out digitally on October 26, and on physical formats on November 23 via Red Scare Industries. Construction on Brendan Kelly’s Shitty Margaritaville will begin shortly after that. The Birds also have a few shows booked this winter (dates below) with more to come.

10/28 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

12/1 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

12/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie (with Sincere Engineer)

12/7 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE (with Sincere Engineer)

12/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Sounds (with Sincere Engineer

1/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club (with Sincere Engineer)

1/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident

1/19 – San Diego, CA @ Tower Bar