Brendan Rodgers Sacked by Liverpool, Thierry Henry Reacts

Liverpool have sacked manager Brendan Rodgers after a lackluster start to the season, and released a statement announcing the move earlier today. The Fenway group thanked Rodgers for his contributions to the club, but will no longer be requiring those contributions. Liverpool’s start to the season has been incredibly average, sitting at 10th place in the table and with several big name players leaving Anfield of late, it looks like the club wants to start over at the top.

From the club’s statement with the hilariously passive “Liverpool FC part company with Brendan Rodgers” headline:

“All of us have experienced some wonderful moments with Brendan as manager and we are confident he will enjoy a long career in the game.

“Although this has been a difficult decision, we believe it provides us with the best opportunity for success on the pitch. Ambition and winning are at the heart of what we want to bring to Liverpool and we believe this change gives us the best opportunity to deliver it.

“The search for a new manager is underway and we hope to make an appointment in a decisive and timely manner.”

The news came in shortly after a 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park and Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher were on Sky Sports as it was announced. Henry was so shocked he instinctively touched Carragher’s leg, and then made the universal facial expression for hooooo-ly shiiiit.