Brent Hinds Death: Ex-Mastodon Guitarist Was at Fault for Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Police Determine

The heavy metal world has been reeling from the tragic death of ex-Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds, and a new police report details findings that indicate the musician was at fault in the accident.

Hinds died on Aug. 20 after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta. He was 51. Police said that Hinds was riding his Harley Davidson through the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard when the driver of a BMW SUV failed to yield while making a turn and collided with him. The outlet noted that the Fulton County medical examiner’s office later confirmed Hinds’ death.

According to a newly released report from Atlanta News First, police investigators have determined that Hinds was speeding on his motorcycle at the time of the accident and, therefore, was at fault. According to their report, police used video of the intersection to calculate Hinds’ speed, which they found “clearly depicts” him going between 63 and 68 mph. This is roughly two times the legal speed limit around the area where the crash took place.

Guitarist Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs on Day 2 of Download festival at Donnington Park on June 11, 2022 in Donnington, England.

Additionally, multiple witnesses told police that they observed Hinds “driving fast,” leaving police to conclude: “Hinds was at fault for the crash.”

It must be noted, however, that the report included what appear to be conflicting statements by the driver of the BMW and one of the witnesses. The driver told police that they were “positive” the light was green when they went through the intersection, but the witness stated that he believed the light was red, and it was “when he looked to the light when everything happened.”

Brent Hinds exited Mastodon earlier this year

In a social media statement on Hinds’ passing, his former bandmates in Mastodon said: “We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident.”

“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many,” the band added. “Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.”