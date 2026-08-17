Brent Hinds Featured on New CKY Song, Marking the Late Mastodon Guitarist’s First Posthumous Recording

It’s been nearly one full year since the death of former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds. Now, fellow heavy metal act CKY has released a brand new song featuring Hinds, marking the late musician’s first posthumous release.

On 14 August 2026, CKY dropped “Beware of the Heartless”. The track features a guitar solo by Hinds. Check out the tune below.

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Speaking about the song, CKY guitarist Chad I Ginsburg said, “We were reminded that it was a year since our friend Brent passed away. Brent played a solo on a song we recorded called ‘Beware Of The Heartless’, and I thought, ‘Why would I leave this on my computer?’”

He added, per Metal Injection: “Brent took the time to play on it, and we loved him, and in honor of his passing, we were too bummed out in the moment to think about that s**t, but I want to throw it out there because I don’t want to hold on to it forever. I want to let go of it and give it to everyone.”

Notably, this is not the first time that CKY and Hinds collaborated. He also played a solo on “Days Of Self Destruction,” from CKY’s 2017 album The Phoenix.

Brent Hinds passed away in August 2025 after a tragic motorcycle accident

Brent Hinds died in a two-vehicle accident in August 2025. While driving his motorcycle through a four-way stoplight intersection, Hinds collided with an automobile. The crash left the musician with fatal injuries that claimed his life.

Authorities investigated and determined that the other driver was not at fault for the crash.

Notably, a few months before his death, Hinds unceremoniously exited Mastodon. At the time, the split was not amicable, it seemed, as he made some very brutal comments about his ex-bandmates afterward.

Mastodon did not return Hinds’ ire, but have since released a documentary, “The Mastodon in the Room“, that offers their perspective. The short-form doc finds the remaining members of the band recounting their experience, and how things went sour, specifically due to Hinds’ substance abuse issues.

“I could see the disconnect happening and the enthusiasm getting less and less,” said bassist Troy Sanders. “[Our] overall camaraderie as a four-piece [was] dwindling. It became quite obvious at that time that the onstage energy would just be hit or miss.”

Ultimately, the band decided to confront Hinds, but he was resistant and opted to leave the band.

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