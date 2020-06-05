Breonna Taylor’s Sister Tells Us What It’s Like to Hear People Chant Her Name

Breonna Taylor would have turned 27 on June 5. In the early morning hours of March 13, the young EMT was shot and killed while police were executing a search warrant on her Louisville home.

“It’s so weird that her birthday is Friday and she is not getting on my last nerve talking about: Does this match? Does this look right? Am I going to look cute for my birthday?” her younger sister, Juniyah Palmer, told VICE News. “She’s not here. It’s upsetting.” Instead of planning something for Breonna’s birthday, Palmer will hold a vigil instead.

Taylor’s name has become a rallying cry for protests across Louisville and the nation. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative reassignment. As of yet, no charges have been made. There are multiple ongoing investigations, including one led by the FBI.

Taylor’s family has filed a lawsuit against the police officers involved as they seek justice in her case. They’re also still grieving. Palmer spoke to VICE News about the person her sister was and her hopes for the future: becoming a nurse, getting married, and having a family. “That’s really been taken from her,” Palmer said, “And I don’t think it’s fair.”

Cover: Breonna Taylor’s sister, Juniyah Palmer, sits down with VICE News. (Ben Bishop/VICE News)