Bret Michaels Had an Unexpected Reaction to His Daughter Selling Feet Pics Online

Never let it be said that Bret Michaels isn’t an infinitely supportive father. The iconic hair metal frontman’s daughter, Raine, posed the idea of selling feet pics online, and his reaction was not quite how you would imagine a dad to respond.

It all went down during an episode of Netflix’s reality series Calabasas Confidential. The Poison singer and his model daughter were discussing her future when the proposal came up. After playing some basketball together, Bret and Raine sit down to talk about life.

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As they chat, Raine notes that she’s trying to make it in a “digital world.” Whereas her father had a completely different media landscape in which to grow his career. Bret has a different perspective, though, because he finds the internet age to be an “amazing” era.

IN addition to Raine, Bret Michaels is also father to daughter, Jorja Bleu

“It’s an incredible world,” he said. “I was the first one to embrace it as a musician. I love it.” He added, “I love where the world’s at.” At this point, Raine ventured into a conversation about making content. Specifically, how her father would feel about her “doing FeetFinder.” Similar to OnlyFans, FeetFinder is a website where adults can sell and buy foot-related content.

“I think FeetFinder’s a brilliant, brilliant decision,” Bret said. He then quipped that his feet were once on the site, but they “had negative 11 views.” Clearly kidding, Bret added, “People wanted money back.”

Calabasas Confidential premiered on May 29, 2026, and follows celebrity kids, content creators, and other aspiring Angelenos in their 20s trying to find their way in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

“After graduating college, a group of lifelong friends, foes, and exes return to Calabasas for a summer they’ll never forget,” reads a synopsis of the series. It adds, “Back home and living in their parents’ hillside mansions, they’ll be faced with the daunting reality of confronting unresolved drama while trying to define what’s next for their lives and relationships.”

Raine Michaels was previously a ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit model

As for Bret and Raine, the doting dad previously showed support for his daughter during a 2019 interview with People. Following Rainie’s Sports Illustrated Swim Search audition, her dad championed her win as one of six contestants who were included in the magazine.

“My oldest daughter, Raine, works hard and is a kind, humble soul,” Michaels said at the time. “She was really excited to be involved with Sports Illustrated. She is at college studying sports journalism and broadcasting.” He then added, “Raine knows all the girls worked hard to get there and is grateful to be in the top six!”