Bret Michaels Says Poison Anniversary Tour Is Still Happening, Denies Rikki Rockett’s Payment Demand Allegations

Bret Michaels has responded to Rikki Rockett’s allegations about tour payment demands. The singer denies the claims. He also says that Poison is still planning to do a reunion tour. The trek will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Look What the Cat Dragged In (1986).

In a new interview with Chaz & AJ In The Morning, Michaels was asked about the purported tour plans and whether it might happen in 2027 for a 41st celebration. “We’re just gonna call it hopefully ’40 Plus One,’” Michaels said, noting that the chances of the band getting a tour together this year were unlikely.

Videos by VICE

Michaels went on to say that the members of the band are “already booking stuff solo into ’27,” so trying to plan a Poison tour “just got backed up.” He went on to say, “I’m hoping that, as a founding member, obviously that would be a great day, and I’m positive we can make that happen in ’27.”

Bret Michaels says that Poison tour negotiations never got as far as talking money

As mentioned, Michael’s comments follow Rockett’s claim that the band had been trying to put a tour together. He alleged that Michael’s income expectations were significantly higher than the rest of the band, which put a halt to the whole thing.

Michaels denies this was the case. “Well, I’m gonna answer that honestly. It never happened,” he stated, per Metal Injection. “We never got to that part of negotiations.” He went on to claim that plans stalled long before money even came into the conversation.

“When you start this, they ask me to put together solo numbers and an average, and that’s the first part we turn in,” Michaels said. “We ask what the stage is gonna look like, where do we start the tour? I even got into where we’re starting the dates, and then all of a sudden, 26, the shows in 26 wanted solo answers, so we moved this to 27 back last summer.”

Rikki Rickket claimed that Michaels wanted a lot more money than the other members of Poison for a new tour

Michaels contends that the whole thing is just a big misunderstanding. “The reason it’s come up for the third time—no one, even the other members haven’t commented. They’re, like, ‘I thought this is going in 27 now.’”

Regardless of their different perspectives on the situation, Michaels said that he, Rockett, and the other members of Poison remain friends. “We’re all friends. And if you wanna discuss something, we have each other’s phone number for the last 45 years. Just call me,” he said. “Don’t negotiate on the air [during an interview]. Just call me on the phone, and we’ll work out whatever needs to be worked out. We’ve worked it out for 40 other years.”

Michaels was asked if he thinks fans would actually be bothered by him making more money than his bandmates. “That never came up,” he reiterated. “It should be a four-way discussion. That’s what Poison’s meant to be.”

Finally, Michaels complimented Poison bassist Bobby Dall and guitarist C.C. DeVille for not weighing in publicly and making things worse. He also clarified that he has a lot of “love” for Rockett. “He’s my brother,” Michaels said. “We’ve been through a lot together.”