Brett Kavanaugh Is Back to Coaching His Daughter’s Basketball Team

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh feared his name and reputation had been “totally and permanently destroyed” by Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations; instead, it appears his life—his public one, at least—remains largely unperturbed by her testimony against him.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Kavanaugh returned to coaching his daughter’s basketball team, the very activity he worried he’d be barred from as a result of Ford’s allegations, which he vehemently denied.

Videos by VICE

“I love coaching more than anything I’ve ever done in my whole life,” Kavanaugh said during September’s Senate Judiciary hearings. “But thanks to what some of you on this side of the committee have unleashed, I may never be able to coach again.”

Kavanaugh coached a “Turkey Shootout” tournament last weekend, coordinated by Joe Sego, the coach and athletic director at a local Catholic school, who told the Washington Post he’d felt confident Kavanaugh would be back on the basketball court after enough time had passed.

“I was very concerned when the confirmation hearings were going on that we could run into some issues,” Sego told the Post. “But I figured since a little bit of time had gone on and things had kind of settled down, that it would be okay—and it was. There was no issue whatsoever.”

At other times, Kavanaugh’s public appearances have been met with outright celebration.

Earlier this month, Kavanaugh received a standing ovation from the audience at the Federalist Society’s annual convention in DC. And when he attended a homecoming football game at Georgetown Preparatory Academy, at which many of the allegations against him centered, Kavanaugh was reportedly lauded as a “hero,” according to the Post, posing for photos and mingling with his fellow alums.

The ease with which Kavanaugh has apparently been able to slip back into the routines of his life is a stark contrast to reports of Ford’s life post-Senate Judiciary hearings.

In October, as Kavanaugh prepared to hear his first Supreme Court case on the bench, one of Ford’s attorneys told MSNBC that her client continued to face the same “unending” death threats that had resulted in Ford and her family relocating weeks before.

“This has been terrifying,” Debra Katz said at the time. “Her family has been through a lot. They are not living at home. It’s going to be quite some time before they’re able to live at home.”

Last week, Ford spoke out publicly for the first time in more than a month, issuing a statement on a GoFundMe page a group of supporters had launched to cover security measures to protect Ford and her family. Ford wrote that she’d used some of the more than $647,000 in donations to pay for security detail, a home security service, and to subsidize temporary housing during the time she’s been displaced.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter



Ford said she’d be closing the fund and donating additional funds to organizations that support survivors of sexual trauma.

“Your tremendous outpouring of support and kind letters have made it possible for us to cope with the immeasurable stress, particularly the disruption to our safety and privacy,” Ford wrote. “Because of your support, I feel hopeful that our lives will return to normal.”