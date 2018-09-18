Brett Kavanaugh in 2015: “What happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep”

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who’s been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when he attended Georgetown Preparatory School three decades ago, talked about his alma mater during a speech in 2015. And let’s just say, the optics aren’t good.

“What happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep,” Kavanaugh said of his all-boys high school in a speech to the Columbus School of Law in 2015 that aired on MSNBC Tuesday. “That’s been a good thing for all of us, I think.”

Just days earlier, Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist in northern California, accused Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s latest nominee to the Supreme Court, of sexual assault in the early 1980s at a house party in Montgomery County.

Ford had sent a letter to Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein weeks before that said Kavanaugh pinned her town on a bed, tried to remove her one-piece bathing suit and clothes, and put his hand over her mouth when she attempted to scream. The letter was meant to be anonymous, but last Wednesday, her story became public without her name or consent.

In response, she came forward in a Washington Post report the following Sunday. Ford told the Post that Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge, saw the alleged assault, but he later told the Weekly Standard on Friday that the accusations are “just absolutely nuts.”

Ford’s attorney, Debra Katz, told NBC’s “Today” on Monday that she “believes that if it were not for the severe intoxication of Kavanaugh, she would’ve been raped.”

Kavanaugh, 53, and the White House vehemently denied the allegation immediately after the accusation came to light.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” Kavanaugh said in a statement on Sept. 14. The following Monday, Kavanaugh released another statement that he not only has no memory of the event but that he would be willing to speak with the Senate Judiciary Committee. He’s now set to testify before the committee on Monday, September 24, along with Ford.

“This is a completely false allegation,” Kavanaugh said in a statement released by the White House on Monday. “I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the Committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”

Cover image: President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh waits to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the third day of his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)