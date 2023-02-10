Someone Call Tony: Breville’s Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Is $200 Off

We’re pizza people. Bread, cheese, sauce—it’s intertwined in our DNA. We’ve eaten countless slices and absolutely know a good pie when we see it. Either way, we’ve graduated from take-away pies to making our own masterpieces with at-home pizza ovens. We’ve tested backyard bigwigs like the Ooni Karu 16, but only one countertop appliance reigns supreme when it comes to delivering top-notch pizzas without having to mess with propane or wood chips.. Lo and behold, say hello to our little friend: Breville’s Smart Oven Pizzaiolo, which happens to be $200 off right now—but only until February 14 (see: Valentine’s Day).

This gem of an oven can cook that highly covetable wood-fired style pizza in as little as two minutes, along with other classic pizza formats including New York-style, pan pizza, and thin-crust. It can reach up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit for an epic bubbly slice and is meant to be similar to a brick oven in terms of its baking powers, which enlist a combination of conductive, radiant, and convective heat. We like to think of it as *pizza science* (take notes).

The Pizzaiolo also has a 4.4 star rating on both Breville’s website and Amazon, with one Italian from New Jersey claiming it to be “pizza heaven.” “I am Italian, and very picky, fussy, and a perfectionist—I can’t say enough about this oven!,” the reviewer wrote. We stand with this statement, as one of our writers, who reviewed the Pizzaiolo, is also an Italian from New Jersey. We can’t think of a better co-sign. Ciao.

In the words of Brooklyn dwellers, pass the gravy (sauce for you non-locals), and remember to snag the $200 off deal fast since it’s gone February 14.

The Pizzaiolo is available for purchase on Breville’s website and Amazon.

