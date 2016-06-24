Brexit Could See Gareth Bale Push Real Madrid Over Non-EU Player Limit

Real Madrid have been left in limbo by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, with Gareth Bale now set to push the club over La Liga’s non-EU player limit.



La Liga rules dictate that clubs can only include three non-EU players in their 25-man squads but, once Brexit is officially confirmed, Gareth Bale will join Danilo, Casemiro and James Rodriguez as a Real Madrid player from outside the EU.

The Mirror reports that the club are likely to seek an exemption on the issue but, should the authorities refuse to grant them that dispensation, they will be required to de-register and presumably sell one of the current squad.

Britain is unlikely to finalise its departure from the European Union for at least two years but – even if one or more of Madrid’s non-EU players moves on in the meantime – the decision could still leave the club in an ambiguous position concerning transfers. As an unprecedented development in the application of La Liga’s rules, it’s unclear whether or not Brexit will cause Madrid problems in the near future.

What is clear is that the British electorate have arbitrarily shat on Real Madrid from a great height. In fairness, at least they’ve reserved the same treatment for themselves.