Brexit Food Shortages Could Have Serious Repercussions for Scotland’s Island Communities

Ferry crossings from mainland Scotland to its tiny outer islands are referred to as “life lines” for good reason. A sizable proportion of the food and drink consumed on island communities—everywhere from Bute in the south to the Fair Isle in the north—is brought in via boat. Commercial flights link some of the more populous settlements with cities, but ferries remain a daily reality for many.

So, when food supplies are suddenly threatened by some massive geopolitical earthquake—namely, the UK leaving the European Union with no deal on future trade agreements—island communities are less likely to laugh it off as another example of doom-mongering. A hard Brexit could have very real implications for the food supply of residents on Scotland’s remote islands.

Videos by VICE

Read the full article on Munchies