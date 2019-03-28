Brexit Has Got So Bad, You Can Now See a Brexit Therapist

Feeling the emotional turmoil of Brexit? Here’s someone who might be able to help.

Meet Dr Emmy Van Deurzen, an existential psychotherapist who offers counselling and advice to EU citizens suffering from emotional anxiety stemming from the national catastrophe that is Brexit.

Videos by VICE

We sat down with her to discuss the ins and outs of Brexit therapy, including what she would say to Theresa May if she came in for a counselling session, as well as how Brexit has affected people’s lives: from losing their libido and going through a divorce, to not wanting to leave the house at all.