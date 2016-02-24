Brian Eno Announces New Solo Album ‘The Ship’ on Warp Records

Warp Records has confirmed a new Brian Eno solo album called The Ship coming April 29. In a description from his website, he states, “On a musical level, I wanted to make a record of songs that didn’t rely on the normal underpinnings of rhythmic structure and chord progressions but which allowed voices to exist in their own space and time, like events in a landscape.”

However this album might not be as serene as some of the ambient legend’s other recordings, as he plans to draw on historical events, including disasters and wars.

“One of the starting points was my fascination with the First World War, that extraordinary trans-cultural madness that arose out of a clash of hubris between empires,” Eno says. “It followed immediately after the sinking of the Titanic, which to me is its analogue…The catastrophic failure of each set the stage for a century of dramatic experiments with the relationships between humans and the worlds they make for themselves.”

The Ship will also include a cover of the Velvet Underground classic “I’m Set Free,” written by Lou Reed.

Benjamin Boles is on Twitter.