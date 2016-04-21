Brian Eno Shares Gorgeous Cover of The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Set Free”

Ambient music giant Brian Eno has shared his sensitive cover of The Velvet Underground’s seminal dream pop song “I’m Set Free,” which he’s retitled “Fickle Sun (iii) I’m Set Free,” from his forthcoming album The Ship.

Rather than twist it into something abstract, the veteran artist has taken a reverential approach to the song, capturing much of the original feeling of the Lou Reed composition.

“That particular song always resonated with me, but it took about 25 years before I thought about the lyrics,” Eno explains in a press release. “‘I’m set free, to find a new illusion.’ Wow. That’s saying we don’t go from an illusion to reality (the western idea of ‘Finding The Truth’), but rather we go from one workable solution to another more workable solution.”

The Ship is due out April 29 on Warp Records, listen to “Fickle Sun (iii) I’m Set Free” below.



